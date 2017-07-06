Oh nooooo! Reporter gets puked upon on LIVE TV (watch video, if you dare)

This video is ONLY for those with a strong stomach. KTLA reporter and anchor Wendy Burch was reporting live from the Iron Man competition at Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, on July 4, when an unexpected ‘shower’ hit her. (Source: Darren Phan/Youtube) This video is ONLY for those with a strong stomach. KTLA reporter and anchor Wendy Burch was reporting live from the Iron Man competition at Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, on July 4, when an unexpected ‘shower’ hit her. (Source: Darren Phan/Youtube)

Reporting live is not easy task, and the reporter must be prepared to handle everything, well almost. Things can easily go out of control and we do have plenty of instances that prove this statement true. The occupational hazards of a journalist are plenty. But imagine getting vomited on while you are doing your job?!

Sounds more than you had bargained for?

Well, this happened with KTLA reporter and anchor Wendy Burch, who was reporting live from the Iron Man competition at Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, on July 4, when things took a rather ‘messy’ turn. Hundreds of people had gathered at Hermosa Beach to celebrate the American Independence Day, where they were supposed to run, swim and race to down a six-pack of beer. Burch was reporting on-site, asking people about their experiences when a jet of puke just hit her, and the interviewee out of nowhere.

Watch the video here.

She was (rightfully) applauded for putting up all this.

Mad props to colleague @goodnewswendy who may have to put in 4 hazard pay after wht happened on live TV🤢 #champ #HermosaBeach #IronMan #KTLA pic.twitter.com/g3A2E4Q1Om — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) July 4, 2017

But, of course, this is not a singular instance. In the past similar bizarre incidents have happened on live TV.

Gone with the wind? When the reporter was blown away mid-report by a strong gust of wind.

This was when a Kerala reporter got drenched thanks to a massive sea wave.

