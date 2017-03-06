WATCH: This Women’s Day, this ad featuring Renuka Shahane has an important message for all women

This International Women’s Day, Renuka Shahane, everybody’s favourite didi from Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! and an active social media personality is sending the very important message that it’s never too late to claim your life. (Source: Reliance Fresh/YouTube) This International Women’s Day, Renuka Shahane, everybody’s favourite didi from Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! and an active social media personality is sending the very important message that it’s never too late to claim your life. (Source: Reliance Fresh/YouTube)

Are you among one of those who look at the wrinkles appearing on your face, sigh and turn away from the mirror? Do you see your daughters making vacation plans with their friends and sigh, because you think time has ticked away for you already? This International Women’s Day, Renuka Shahane, everybody’s favourite didi from Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! and an active social media personality is sending the very important message that it’s never too late. For all the women who have been repressing their dreams, of taking up a hobby or going on an ‘all girls-trip’ or just being free, this Women’s Day special commercial by Reliance Fresh is a must watch.

Watch the video here and let yourselves free, this International Women’s Day.

