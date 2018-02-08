WATCH: Refugee children’s dreams in ‘The Dream Diaries’ series will give you goosebumps

What do children, who fled their home countries in times of war, dream to be? (Source: Humans of Amsterdam/Facebook) What do children, who fled their home countries in times of war, dream to be? (Source: Humans of Amsterdam/Facebook)

Did you know half of the world’s refugees are children? To escape the violence, they leave everything behind — except their hopes and dreams. Have you ever wondered what those kids dream to become? Eleven-year-old Shoaib left his home in Afghanistan but could not forget soccer, and 15-year-old Amr, a refugee from Syria, dreams of being a reporter so he can tell the world the truth. Meanwhile, all seven-year-old Hannah wishes is for her mom and dad to be able to come to Germany from Syria.

Capturing the dreams of children who are safe now, The Dream Diaries — an online series by UNHCR, and social media influencers Humans of Amsterdam and Fetching_Tigerss — aims to send out the message to show the power of hope. “Last year we have travelled over 7,000km across Europe to meet children who fled their home countries. Now finally we are very proud to share the short film we’ve created and share the beautiful stories and dreams of these really brave children,” film-maker Kris Pouw recounted. The 6.20-minute clip had garnered more than 82,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

