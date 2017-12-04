WATCH: These rare videos of Shashi Kapoor in his golden days will make you nostalgic

These rare videos of Shashi Kapoor show how humble the superstar was during his long career. (Source: YouTube) These rare videos of Shashi Kapoor show how humble the superstar was during his long career. (Source: YouTube)

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on Monday (December 4) in Mumbai, after a prolonged illness. Ever since the news of the actor’s demise broke out, fans of the actors have taken to social media to express their grief. Many celebrities and well-known personalities offered condolences and remembered the iconic actor for his numerous films and contribution to the Hindi film and theatre industries.

As people bid adieu to the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, let us remind you how humble and honest the actor was in his golden days. In a rare 1984 interview, see how moved Shashi Kapoor was after a successful show in Vancouver and how he threw light on the wrongdoings practised by even people inside the industry.

Watch the video here:

Another video doing round is during the time when Bollywood classic Kabhi Kabhie was released in 1976 and it will make you nostalgic. With Lata Mangeshkar on stage and Dileep Kumar introducing the trio from the film — Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi, it will take you down memory lane.

Watch the video here

