WATCH: This rally car almost falls off a cliff, and the video is heart-stopping

Ooops! (Source: FIA ERC/YouTube) Ooops! (Source: FIA ERC/YouTube)

Reel or real, watching a car racing sport pumps up our adrenaline and keeps us on our toes. What’s more, anything can happen while you’re speeding away on the car tracks. One such incident from the FIA European Rally Championship has come into the limelight, which shows how a rally car narrowly escaped falling off a cliff!

ALSO READ | Woman wins a brand new car after kissing it for 50 long hours!

Rally driver Tomasz Kasperczyk was speeding along the meandering path when he lost control and the car steered off the road. A little glitch, and it could have rolled down the ridge. Wondering how it got saved at the last moment? Well, the strong guardrail at the edges of the snake road protected the car from falling off even though the chassis was already halfway outside. The official handle of FIA ERC went on to post a breathtaking video that captured the heart-stopping moment. Take a look at it here.

Meanwhile, during the same event, another car happened to crash into a guardrail. While the car was rendered broken at the same instant, rally driver Jan Cerny along with his partner escaped unharmed. Recorded inside the car, the video of the crash is far more frightening. Take a look at it here.

A 1.08-minute video of the driver who narrowly missed tumbling down from the cliff has also emerged on YouTube, and it is spine chilling! With more than one million views at the time of writing, it is catching quite a lot of attention from all across the globe. “I wonder if these two realize they owe their lives to an unknown group of engineers,” a user commented in favour of the guardrail that saved them from falling off.

Watch the video here.

Didn’t it take your breath away?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd