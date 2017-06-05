Latest News

WATCH: Rajasthan minister climbs on tree to make a phone call; digital India, anyone?

A special ladder was organised so that minister of state for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal could climb a tree for better signal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 12:41 pm
rajasthan minister on tree, Arjun Ram Meghwal, raj minister on tree for call video There was some really high-level conversation needed! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It may not be a new thing for villagers in far-flung places to climb tree tops to get a better cellphone connection, but it’s certainly not everyday that you see a Union minister having to do that, and that too during an official visit. Minister of State for finance, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Sunday (May 4) was on a visit to his constituency in Bikaner’s Dholiya village.

According to reports, Meghwal was visiting the village after there were repeated complaints regarding the local hospital not being properly staffed with nurses. He was trying to address the issue, but couldn’t get through to the officers because of a lack of signal. It was then that the villagers suggested he climb a tree.

After a couple of moments of being baffled, the 62-year-old asked for a ladder to be brought around.

Watch the video here.

 

Tweeple responded to the rather funny video with some clever quips.

 

 

