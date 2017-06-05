WATCH: Rajasthan minister climbs on tree to make a phone call; digital India, anyone?

There was some really high-level conversation needed! (Source: ANI/Twitter) There was some really high-level conversation needed! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It may not be a new thing for villagers in far-flung places to climb tree tops to get a better cellphone connection, but it’s certainly not everyday that you see a Union minister having to do that, and that too during an official visit. Minister of State for finance, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Sunday (May 4) was on a visit to his constituency in Bikaner’s Dholiya village.

According to reports, Meghwal was visiting the village after there were repeated complaints regarding the local hospital not being properly staffed with nurses. He was trying to address the issue, but couldn’t get through to the officers because of a lack of signal. It was then that the villagers suggested he climb a tree.

After a couple of moments of being baffled, the 62-year-old asked for a ladder to be brought around.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH Union MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal climbs a ladder to talk on the phone in Rajasthan’s Bikaner pic.twitter.com/S88cdZ5wzy — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

Tweeple responded to the rather funny video with some clever quips.

This is digital India — HUSNA SHAIKH (@husnaziauddin) June 4, 2017

Soon telcom companies will put use of a ladder,in their *TC while advertising — Candid Dil Say (@ManojUPsay) June 5, 2017

The Union Minister 4 Telecommunication the other day claimed mobile connectivity has been taken 2 a “new level”. Didn’t realize it was this! — Balakrishnan G Nair (@BalakrishnanGN) June 5, 2017

