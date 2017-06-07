WATCH: This video of Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rahman dancing to Shape of You is breaking the Internet right now!

When Raj Kapoor and graceful Waheeda Rahman danced to peppy Shape of You! (Source: Being Indian/ Facebook) When Raj Kapoor and graceful Waheeda Rahman danced to peppy Shape of You! (Source: Being Indian/ Facebook)

We Indians can’t seem to have enough of Ed Sheeran’s hit single ‘Shape of You’ and with desi twists, we have completely owned the song on various occasions. From Bhojpuri mix to classical Carnatic rendition — be it singing covers of dancing videos, Indian artistes and fans have fallen in love with this song. And it was only about time that we got a Bollywood class version of it. And if it’s a Bollywood classic, there’s no one but the showman, Raj Kapoor.

Yes, a video of Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rahman dancing to Shape of You is going viral and it’s amazing. The video by Being Indian shared on their Facebook Page has crossed 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours! The actual clip from the duo’s 1963 film Ek Dil Sao Afsane is back to rule our hearts again. Along with the video, the clip has also been doing rounds on Twitter as a hit meme for the last few days.

