WATCH: Singer Rahul Rajkhowa’s music video on Assam floods will touch your soul

Do you care? (Source: Rahul Rajkhowa/YouTube)

Water water water everywhere… Not a single drop to drink but do you care? — Rahul Rajkhowa’s latest song will shatter your heart to pieces. Shedding light on the havoc caused in Assam after the turbulent floods, his music video addresses a serious issue that somehow went unnoticed by thousands of people.

Sharing how the idea to “focus on the social issue” came to him, Rajkhowa told indianexpress.com, “I am from Assam, and every year, there are close to 20 lakh people who are affected and 1.45 million acres of land is destroyed. You can’t plant anything in these agricultural lands for the next five to six years. And, it’s funny how it never comes out as a major discussion on news channels. I remember two years back there was a flood in Gurgaon, and everybody was talking about it. But, people are dying in Assam everyday — like, the death toll from electrocution alone was 62 — and, no one knew it. I was talking to my friends in Delhi about how bad the situation was, and they were like, ‘Oh my god, humein toh pata hi nahi hai…’.”

The singer -songwriter also realised that there weren’t enough artistes or celebrities in India talking about it and it bothered him a lot. “Priyanka Chopra is the tourism ambassador of Assam, and she didn’t even share a Facebook post or tweet about it to make people aware of the situation. People weren’t doing anything. Papon shared a post on social media, but even he didn’t make any effort to help out people. The only artiste who actually went on to do something is Zubeen Garg. He sings for Bollywood once in a while, but has been going to the flooded areas and doing his bit,” he said, adding how he thought of making a small difference through his video.

When asked about the response he received, Rajkhowa said, “Lately, people have been watching my videos and it has got 2,500 views on my YouTube channel. But, some people have downloaded it and uploaded it on their own channel and the hits are way more. As long as the message goes out, it makes me happy that at least people are talking about the issue now. Many others have also written to me as to how could they help out people or donate for the cause. Even though it hasn’t got millions of views like others, the video has done its bit among the thousands of people who watched it.”

The 5-minute 6-second video has garnered more than 3,000 views so far.

Watch the video here.

Heartbreaking, isn’t it?

