WATCH: Rahul Gandhi trolls himself in this recent video that’s gone viral, even Akhilesh Yadav is laughing

Rahul Gandhi’s video goes viral Rahul Gandhi’s video goes viral

Recently, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined hands for the upcoming Assembly polls and called it a ‘historic alliance’. The road show and the conference made it to the headlines not only because of the significant political move but also for hilarious reasons.

“Our alliance is like the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna, out of which the Saraswati of development will flow,” said Gandhi, for which he was massively mocked despite the reference being commonplace in political speeches. “I think Rahul saw Raj KAPOOR’s Sangam last night on DD,” tweeted columnist Suhel Seth.

To top it all, a picture of him with Yadav trying keeping his head low to save himself from getting caught in a jumble of electric wires went viral on social media because of his expression and body language. Though the joke was on UP’s infamous availability of electricity but Gandhi was also not spared.

Another video from the conference has gone viral on the Internet in which a reporter asks him a question on what the alliance plans to do for the minority communities but Gandhi goes on to respond to the reporter’s comments. He gets so involved in his own answer that he ends up forgetting the question. The video was uploaded by Facebook page Official PeeingHuman with the caption, “Rahul baba is the most consistent self-troller ever. Neta ji bhi pareshan ho gaye hain.”

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd