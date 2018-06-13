WATCH: How a raccoon scaling a skyscraper got Netizens praying for its life

A raccoon has got social media users across the globe to come together to collectively experience an anxiety attack. (Source: Twitter) A raccoon has got social media users across the globe to come together to collectively experience an anxiety attack. (Source: Twitter)

Amidst all the negativity that often pushes people to the brim on the Internet, a raccoon got social media users across the globe to come together to pray for his life while he scaled the wall of a tall skyscraper in Minnesota in the United States. The mammal was spotted by Tim Nelson, a Minnesota Public Radio reporter, who has been relentlessly tweeting about the progress in the raccoon’s movements. While Nelson’s latest update (at the time of writing) on the raccoon says he is moving laterally and is on the 17th floor, the levels of frenzy and palpitation its’ adventure trip upwards the UBS tower in Minnesota’s St Paul resulted in on the Internet was enormous.

Here is a live video by WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota on how the animal was scaling the wall upwards. It lasted for about three hours.

People inside the office too, took the Internet, to share pictures of the raccoon crossing their windows, resting on a sill while on his way, etc. Thanks to Nelson’s frantic updates meanwhile, the raccoon’s little adventure has resulted in on the hashtag #mprraccoon doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

I can hardly stand this anymore. 17th floor. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/CkhMlVyEqY — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

Do you know why all of us are so concerned about #mprraccoon? I think all of us in this country need a win. It may be just a raccoon but many of us feel trapped on ledge and are in need of a rescue. All of us need a hero to save us. pic.twitter.com/yICdZ30F6e — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 13, 2018

Me accepting I have no control over the nightmare that is 2018 #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/fNJ6MwRyJB — Matt (@abergerhobbit) June 13, 2018

There’s something tragic and inspiring about a poor, starved, and dehydrated raccoon refusing to give up and scaling a high rise building just to survive. Life is precious and worth fighting for. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/pEeDnKsaSg — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 12, 2018

How am I going to sleep tonight knowing that a scared, tired, hungry raccoon is stuck on the 23rd floor of a building 2000 miles away? Hang in there, sweet little trash panda #mprraccoon — rosalita (@rosalita) June 13, 2018

Someone please call that dude from Paris, a.k.a. real life Spiderman. #mprraccoon needs him rn pic.twitter.com/Rpuq3VCdm6 — Mojo_Rising (@chaitanyaakondi) June 13, 2018

Not to be dramatic, but the #MPRraccoon is probably the most important thing in my life right now pic.twitter.com/xJ4jFbYWvB — Nøt Maddie (@missymadss) June 13, 2018

“Hey, don’t forget funding for wildlife and education!” – mprraccoon #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/dJLNg8N7Vx — Paul J. Dauenhauer (@pauldauenhauer) June 13, 2018

hey @ubs, there are multiple glass & window companies offering to remove & replace a window for free to help save this poor little scared & starved raccoon! DO SOMETHING! you have the money anyway! #mprraccoon — prancin’ pups (@prancinpups) June 13, 2018

Me following the updates of the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/U4S07Aba6e — Joseph Boeding (@JoeBoeding) June 13, 2018

My next therapy session will just be me recounting the real and intense emotions I am feeling about a raccoon I’ve never met. For an HOUR. #mprraccoon — Katie B (@queenkdb23) June 13, 2018

Me at 3pm : why am I so tired all the time? Me at 1am: stress eating cheese, refreshing Twitter every 30 seconds and watching live footage of a raccoon climbing a building in the dark #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/GQiTtnnlrK — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) June 13, 2018

Meanwhile, head to Tim Nelson’s Twitter handle, that goes by the name of @timnelson_mpr, for the latest updates on the animal’s movements.

Here’s your 1A CDT update: #mprraccoon is still on 17th floor. Seems to have stopped moving since TV lights lit up face of UBS tower building. Will update again in 1 hr. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

Well, fingers crossed he makes it down the building safe, right?

