WATCH: Punjab businessman slaps policeman in this SHOCKING viral video

The businessman has been booked under the non-bailable offences bstructing and assaulting a public servant. (Source: NDTV/ YouTube) The businessman has been booked under the non-bailable offences bstructing and assaulting a public servant. (Source: NDTV/ YouTube)

Road rage is a rampant behavioural issue that people around the world have to deal with, but that doesn’t mean you go around slapping law enforcement officers for doing their job — especially when you’re at fault. But in this case of a businessman in Punjab, that is precisely what seems to have happened.

According to an NDTV report, 29-year-old businessman Himanshu Mittal was driving his BMW on the wrong side of the road in Patiala’s Khanda Chowk when he was stopped by a police constable, who asked him for his licence and other documents. Mittal was reportedly trying to argue his way out of showing the papers, and the whole affair blew out of hand when he simply stepped out of the car, hurling abuses at the cop and eventually slapping him.

Both policeman and Mittal engage in a violent scuffle till onlookers came in and intervened. A video of the incident was shot by witnesses and is now going viral online.

Watch the video here.

The report went on to add that Mittal had been booked under the non-bailable offences of obstructing and assaulting a public servant, and on Wednesday he was sent to a 14-day police remand.

