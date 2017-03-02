WATCH: This mom-to-be got a rocking surprise when she saw her baby’s ultrasound

What if you come to know what your baby will grow into even before he/she is born? (Source: File Photo) What if you come to know what your baby will grow into even before he/she is born? (Source: File Photo)

Most parents come to know about their children’s aspirations only once they grow up. Well, like I said, most, not all! Making a bizarre exception, Makelle Ahlin must be already having an idea as to what her yet-to-be-born child will grow into in the days to come. Yes, you heard it right! It was just another ultrasound for this 22-weeks pregnant lady before what she saw on the machine brought both astonishment and happiness to her face.

All she wanted was an assurance about her baby being healthy, but not only did she get that, she even got to see her baby flaunting the devil horns signal – giving out clear signal that he is going to rock the world. Well, could the mother be any happier?

Watch the video:

