WATCH: Selfie with cobra goes awry, man dies as reptile bites him

We often pose with animals to take pictures during our holidays, not realising that it could agitate the wild creature and ultimately harm us. A similar incident happened when a tourist tried to get a picture with a deadly cobra wrapped around its neck in Jodhpur. The man while posing did not realise that the reptile had bitten him and lost his life hours later. The video footage of the incident has now gone viral.

The footage shows, the snake charmer attempting to put the poisonous cobra around the tourist’s neck while many others gather around to watch and capture it on their phones. The serpent slithers and strikes out, biting the tourist on his temples.

Though the act was captured on camera, the man now identified as Baburam Jakhar doesn’t realise it immediately. Only minutes later he touches his face and asks the snake-charmer if he has been stung. However, the entertainer ignored him and carried on with the acts.

The snake-charmer only took notice after the man lost consciousness. He took the man to a nearby temple and only after his condition worsened after he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police now has however arrested the charmer.

