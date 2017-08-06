WATCH: Political analyst goes on TV in shorts! Video goes viral

Filmed by Jordanian political analyst Majid Asfour’s son Manaf, the video has gone insanely viral (no surprises there). (Source: Twitter) Filmed by Jordanian political analyst Majid Asfour’s son Manaf, the video has gone insanely viral (no surprises there). (Source: Twitter)

Television bloopers always make for an interesting watch. So do videos that show you what go on behind-the-scenes, and this video really does take the cake. A video of Jordanian political analyst Majid Asfour has gone viral because it confirms the age-old rumour that TV anchors and guests actually just do dress formally, the waist-up!

Okay, so we may be over-simplifying things, but this hilarious video shows Asfour appearing on a Skype interview for Al Jazeera, sans trousers! No kidding!

Filmed by Asfour’s son Manaf, the video is of the analyst seriously discussing the Israeli shooting in Amman, and while he appears to be decently and appropriately clothed in the “official” frame, the behind-the-scenes video has him sitting on a sofa in just shorts, having propped the laptop over some cushions.

Ever since the video was shared online, it has gone insanely viral (no suprises there), and uploaded multiple times on various platforms. “The temperature in Amman was above 30oC and I was at home, so I decided to wear a jacket, a shirt and go on air like this,” Asfour told The Jordan Times.

Watch the hilarious video here.

🔴 شاهد …

واقع قناة الجزيرة في تضخيم “الاحداث والتصاريح” pic.twitter.com/JPcTQyekmd — شبكة أبوظبي 🔴 (@NET_AD) July 26, 2017

