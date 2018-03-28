WATCH: NYPD police officer stops man from jumping off a bridge in this hair-raising video

As the man lay down on the platform, the officer dived to pull him to safety. (Source: NYPDnews/Twitter) As the man lay down on the platform, the officer dived to pull him to safety. (Source: NYPDnews/Twitter)

There have often been cases of people jumping off high-rise buildings to take their lives. However, sometimes a quick rescue operation or reaction can prevent the event. Something similar happened when a man got on to the Robert F Kennedy Bridge (RFK) in New York and threatened to jump from it. According to NBC News, a man, who attempted to take his own life, had scaled the tower and climbed on top of the catwalk of the bridge. Detective Claudio Sanchez was one of the Emergency Services Unit called for the rescue.

A video shot by the police drone shows a man wearing a green jacket standing on the edge and involved in a conversation with the police. Eventually, he lies down on the platform and a police officer quickly dives in to pull him off the area.

The incident came to light after the official Twitter handle of New York Police Department posted the video along with a caption that read, “WATCH: Fantastic job by @NYPDSpecialops for using their training in crisis communication and team tactics to save man who was threatening to jump from the RFK Bridge in #Manhattan #NYPDprotecting. If you’re in a crisis reach out to @CrisisTextLine @800273TALK.”

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Fantastic job by @NYPDSpecialops for using their training in crisis communication and team tactics to save man who was threatening to jump from the RFK Bridge in #Manhattan#NYPDprotecting.

If you’re in a crisis reach out to @CrisisTextLine@800273TALK. pic.twitter.com/3DE6gttjSc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 26, 2018

