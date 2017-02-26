WATCH: Police officer heroically pulls out burning gas cylinder out of building

These guys are heroes! (Source: CGTN/Youtube) These guys are heroes! (Source: CGTN/Youtube)

There is no denying the kind of dedication that law enforcement officers around the world have so as to make sure the people they’ve sworn to protect, sometimes they simply go way above and beyond their call of duty. One such instance emerged as the footage of a young officer in China removing a burning gas cylinder from a residential building surfaced online.

According to reports, the incident occured in the Jiangsu province in China. A gas cylinder apparently caught fire in someone’s kitchen and these officers from the local police station were quick to respond to the distress call. The video – which has been posted on Youtube – shows the officers trying to figure out the best way to stop the fire from spreading, when one of them decided that carrying the burning cylinder out was the best solution.

Watch the dramatic video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd