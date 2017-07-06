WATCH: Poland’s First Lady snubs Donald Trump’s handshake, and it’s going viral

The First Lady of Poland ignored Trump’s handshake and marched straight towards the FLOTUS. (Source: Twitter) The First Lady of Poland ignored Trump’s handshake and marched straight towards the FLOTUS. (Source: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump is quite famous for his handshakes, even when he actually doesn’t do it. Netizens always are on a watch how Trump meets and greet dignitaries. He hit international headlines when he refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House. And not to forget his infamous handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that inspired series of memes.

Now, Trump has had another handshake ‘debacle’, when the First Lady of Poland declined to shake hands with the POTUS. And unsurprisingly, the footage is going viral. The small clip shows, Donald Trump extending his hand towards Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who outrightly ignores it and moves over to Melania Trump. Though she later comes back to greet the POTUS, and his visible discomfort is hard to ignore. Trump and the FLOTUS are currently on a state visit to Poland and they state leaders met in Warsaw today, where the awkward moment occurred.

Watch video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd