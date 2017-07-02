WATCH: PM Narendra Modi ‘sings’ Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You in this VERY WEIRD mash-up

Narendra Modi ‘singing’ Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You?! Yep, now, we’ve heard everything! Narendra Modi ‘singing’ Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You?! Yep, now, we’ve heard everything!

Just when you think the covers and mash-ups have moved on to Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, there suddenly comes another mash-up of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. And this one actually has our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi singing the song! Yes, as shocking as that sounds, someone actually managed to do a mash-up of Modi’s speeches to recreate Sheeran’s popular number.

Modi joins former US president Barack Obama and current POTUS Donald Trump in providing a rendition of this song, along with the countless other artistes who have done covers ranging from Carnatic classical to purely instrumental ones using the tabla, and let’s not for get the Punjabi dance number either either.

Watch the video here.

Uploaded online by Youtuber Tony Tarz, the video is just picking up pace. The music producer uploaded the video with the captio, “I got the idea to make this video ( Respected Modi ji’s) after watching Donald trump and Obama singing shape of you. Defenitely inspired me a lot from youtuber Maestro zikos.”

