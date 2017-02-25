WATCH: PM Modi ‘singing’ a hit Salman Khan number is the best thing on the Internet

It seems PM Narendra Modi has joined the ‘give Salman Khan competition’ club now. It seems PM Narendra Modi has joined the ‘give Salman Khan competition’ club now.

Remember how a spoof video showing Baba Ramdev ‘singing’ Tere Naam recently went viral? No? Well, you can watch that here.

Meanwhile, it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the ‘give Salman Khan competition’ club now. A dubmash video of PM Modi appearing to perform in a hit Khan number is now breaking the Internet and rightly so. ‘Love me, love me’, a song from Salman Khan-Ayesha Takia starrer ‘Wanted’ is the quintessential Bollywood number that continues to be played at weddings even now. It seems even the PM could not stop himself from shaking a leg or two on the song. Well, not exactly, but if you watch Facebook page Waah Modi Ji Waah’s spoof video, you might just be convinced yourself!

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd