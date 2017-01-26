WATCH: Mid-match mannequin challenge in Korean Basketball League’s all-star game!

Better late than never, the Korean basketball team takes on the Mannequin Challenge in 2017. Better late than never, the Korean basketball team takes on the Mannequin Challenge in 2017.

The year 2016 will be memorable for many weird trends, but there were quite a few cool ones too that dominated the social media across the globe, and Mannequin Challenge was undoubtedly one of the biggest ones. From greatest Hollywood stars to former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, to even animals, all participated in the unique challenge and nailed it. Which was by far the best ever, is a matter of debate, but one thing is for sure the trend did not end last year.

Yes, it’s 2017, and suddenly the newest contenders nailing the challenge is a group of basketball players from Korea. And if you think it’s just an amateur club or school team, you are highly mistaken. In fact, this crazy challenge was done at the Korean Basketball League’s all-star game! Yes, you read it right.

Not just the two teams who were at the court, the players on the bench, coaches, support staff and even the referees froze for few seconds.

One of the players on the one of the team waited until the shot clock went to zero to shoot his shot. Though the ball didn’t go in, but once the shot clock buzzer rang, both teams just froze.

Though many argued that the Korean stars are quite late in accepting the challenge, but does a hit trend like the mannequin challenge really come with an expiration date? Well, maybe yes and maybe no, but then better late than never, right?

Want Kohli and the boys take the challenge on-field now?

