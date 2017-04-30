WATCH: Delta pilot slaps passenger while trying to resolve a brawl; video goes viral

The pilot can be seen hitting the passenger. (Source: SHOW/ YouTube) The pilot can be seen hitting the passenger. (Source: SHOW/ YouTube)

Any form of altercation can be ugly, but sometimes the effort to resolve it can escalate matters. It is precisely this that happened when a Delta Airlines pilot, while trying to pacify two women involved in a brawl, ended up slapping one of them.

On April 21, while passengers were deboarding a flight in Atlanta, US, two women got into a fight. In a video that has surfaced online, the women can be seen fiercely exchanging fisticuffs with each other. Though their words are not clear, within seconds the matter worsens, as they can be seen attacking each other physically. In their jostle, they end up pushing the bystanders, and can be seen rolling on the ground. In the video, one of the women can be seen pinning the other to the ground, and it is at this moment that the pilot arrives and slaps the one lying on the floor.

The recording of the entire incident was handed over to a supervisor by a Delta employee. Though the pilot was initially suspended, Delta told TMZ that he had acted in accordance with the law, and was thus later allowed to return to work.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Delta stands by their statement. “We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning,” they maintained.

You can watch the video here.

