WATCH: A helicopter just landed on a highway to ask for directions! Yes, this actually just happened

Next time you’re driving on the highway, don’t be too surprised if you find a helicopter stopping your way just so they can ask for directions. We’re serious. And no, it’s not from the next Men In Black series or Independence Day shoot. This is real life.

According to a report by RT.com and an extremely cool video that’s doing the rounds on the Internet, an MI-8 gunship military helicopter made an insane landing on a highway in Kazakhstan, blocking a truck convoy. A trainee pilot stepped out of the aircraft to then ask for directions from the truck drivers, because, well, they were lost!

“They were lost,” says a voice on the convoy radio, in mirth. “He came to ask which way to Aktobe.” “How can you get lost in the steppe? How the hell can you get lost in the steppe?” says another person, sounding incredulous.

Following the video going viral, the Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense reportedly released a statement saying that was a “planned visual orienteering exercise” and the trainee pilots had been asked to figure out their location “including by means of human survey.” According to the statement, cited by the local media, the exercise was a “success”.

