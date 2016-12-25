Watch: This video of the US embassy staff in Japan dancing on Christmas has just gone viral!

Sporting Santa caps and reindeer hairbands the staff at various US consulates in Japan danced together to the popular song. (Source: US Embassy Tokyo/ Youtube) Sporting Santa caps and reindeer hairbands the staff at various US consulates in Japan danced together to the popular song. (Source: US Embassy Tokyo/ Youtube)

Celebrating Christmas away from home and family is sad and we all try to make it up somehow. But the US staff posted in Japan decided to take it up in a groove, dancing to a popular dance number, wearing Santa caps and reindeer hairbands and looking adorable.

US Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy posted a video of herself and various government employees in Japan doing the popular “Koi Dance” (Love Dance) from a Japanese TV show, ‘We Married as a Job’. Sporting oversized Santa costume, Kennedy and other US staff at various centres – Osaka, Tokyo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Sapporo all joined to have some fun.

Imitating the popular dance moves from the show’s the credit sequence embassy staff has clicked the right chord during the festive season. Ever since the show was launched, hundreds of people have filmed their own version of the quirky dance style.

The current dance video posted on embassy’s Youtube channel has gone viral and has garnered over 4 million views in just five days!

The video is basically a sequel or a follow-up of an earlier video in which the ambassador dressed in costumes of Santa Clause, jumps through the chimney on the roof to reach the fireplace on the ground loaded with gifts! Thanks to the editing, she could dance and not mourn in pain after the impossible jump.

Japanese people are too excited about Kennedy’s effort and can’t have enough of it. “Wow, this is great,” one user wrote in Japanese on YouTube. “Americans are really good at getting carried away. A boring Japanese government would never do this,” another user remarked.

According to a report by The New York Times, an embassy spokesman in Tokyo said, “We thought people would enjoy it,” he said, “but we had no idea how popular it would become.”

