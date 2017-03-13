WATCH: These uncles get into a impromptu jam session on a Mumbai local and it’s awesome

Their spirit seems indomitable! (Source :Price55/Facebook) Their spirit seems indomitable! (Source :Price55/Facebook)

Local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. Zillions of people, on a daily basis, take the locals to commute. Although one often needs to jostle their way into the train as no one likes to travel standing for obvious reasons, most people don’t even bother considering an alternative mode of transport. After all, Mumbai locals are not only an extension of the city but even the people. From animated conversations to sharing meals with fellow passengers, the commuters are seen basking in a lot of fun activities, unperturbed by their apprehensions and anxieties in life.

ALSO SEE| Watch: This Sikh-duo dancing to Bhangra version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today

There no saying what kind of an experience you will have on a Mumbai local, and sometimes if you’re lucky, then you might get some entertainment in the train itself, and thus bunch of middle-aged men decided to create some of that not only too keep themselves occupied but also put a smile on the faces of fellow passengers. Theyre isntrumym

The clip had over two million views at the time of writing, which also shows passengers giving a musical touch to the song by rhythmically beating their hands against the train’s surface.

Watch the video here.

This is the Mumbai spirit, we say!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd