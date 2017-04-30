Watch: Pakistanis love this Vinod Khanna video and it’s making everyone emotional

Fans from Pakistan too have been mourning the death of Vinod Khanna. (Source: Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital/ Youtube) Fans from Pakistan too have been mourning the death of Vinod Khanna. (Source: Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital/ Youtube)

It’s no secret that Bollywood stars have a great fan following across the border in Pakistan too, and that has been there for generations. So, last week when the news of Vinod Khanna passing away broke, people from Pakistan too mourned his death. Among many others, cricket-turned-politician Imran Khan came forward and expressed his grief. Khan also recalled that Khanna had visited Lahore in 1989 to launch the fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

So, a dedicated user tracked down the video from the launch and shared it on Twitter. Since then the video has garnered lot of attention and turned fans emotional, who tried to make a point that only art and culture has the power to heal the dying relation between both the countries.

The video shows, handsome Vinod Khanna and Rekha dancing to the live performance by Abida Parveen. Also, towards the end, it can be seen Khanna urging Imran Khan to dance too. Certainly, it was a golden era and people can’t help but get emotional.

Here’s what Khan wrote

Saddened to learn of Vinod Khanna’s death. He had come to Lahore in 1989 to launch the fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Hospital — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 27, 2017

Watch the full video here

Here’s what fans had to say:

#VinodKhanna in Lahore 1989 for the charity show of #ImranKhan‘s SKMCH … pic.twitter.com/qStavhzw0Q — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorz1) April 27, 2017

The video has been shared on multiple social media platforms and is now going viral

