WATCH: Pakistani woman BEATS bike-robbers who tried to snatch her purse

Isn’t this woman from Rawalpindi a brave-heart? (Source: @AamAchar/Twitter) Isn’t this woman from Rawalpindi a brave-heart? (Source: @AamAchar/Twitter)

Petty pickpockets and bike-robbers are quite common, and they mostly target women’s purses or jewellery while walking or driving along the streets. In one such incident, two robbers tried to snatch a woman’s purse in Rawalpindi. Little did they know that the woman would end up teaching them a lesson.

As soon as they caught hold of her bag, the woman resisted, making the men fall off their bike. She ran after them to catch them red-handed. While one of them escaped, she beat the other one black and blue. A 39-second clip of the incident surfaced on Twitter, and went viral. “Woman in Rawalpindi beats two robbers who tried to snatch her purse. Love it very timely and brave action,” the tweet was captioned.

DISCLAIMER: The video may have strong content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video here.

Woman in Rawalpindi beats two robbers who tried to snatch her purse. Love it very timely and brave action pic.twitter.com/pIoZCUDmQA — Salman (@AamAchar) January 18, 2018

The tweet had garnered more than 2,100 retweets and 3,500 likes, at the time of writing. People couldn’t stop praising her on the networking website, and one user even went on to call her Jhansi Ki Rani!

Check out some reactions here.

Dont mess with pindi girls — Bhoot (@AlemdarPK) January 19, 2018

Amazing, well done — Shadab Ali (@Shadab_00) January 19, 2018

Bravo — Wajiha (@WajihaTehsin) January 19, 2018

bhai yeh to jhansi ki rani hain — Deepak Agarwal (@Agarwal95Deepak) January 19, 2018

Gotta say…bag aur ladki..dono majbut the😂😂😂 — ImSHREEPAD (@coolshreepad21) January 19, 2018

Very good. This is what needs to be done to these crap 💩 thieves — Vivek Malhotrara (@vivek__malhotra) January 19, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd