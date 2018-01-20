Latest News

WATCH: Pakistani woman BEATS bike-robbers who tried to snatch her purse

Two bike-robbers tried to target a woman and snatch her purse in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. However, she resisted and beat one of the robbers instead. A video of the incident is going viral, and Twitterati are impressed with her bravery.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2018 8:40 pm
rawalpindi woman, woman beats robbers, woman beats robbers bike, robbers snatch purse, woman beats men snatch purse, indian express, indian express news Isn’t this woman from Rawalpindi a brave-heart? (Source: @AamAchar/Twitter)
Petty pickpockets and bike-robbers are quite common, and they mostly target women’s purses or jewellery while walking or driving along the streets. In one such incident, two robbers tried to snatch a woman’s purse in Rawalpindi. Little did they know that the woman would end up teaching them a lesson.

As soon as they caught hold of her bag, the woman resisted, making the men fall off their bike. She ran after them to catch them red-handed. While one of them escaped, she beat the other one black and blue. A 39-second clip of the incident surfaced on Twitter, and went viral. “Woman in Rawalpindi beats two robbers who tried to snatch her purse. Love it very timely and brave action,” the tweet was captioned.

DISCLAIMER: The video may have strong content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video here.

The tweet had garnered more than 2,100 retweets and 3,500 likes, at the time of writing. People couldn’t stop praising her on the networking website, and one user even went on to call her Jhansi Ki Rani!

Check out some reactions here.

