WATCH: This Pakistani reporter dancing with the crowd in Lahore will leave you ROFL-ing

What if serious reporting turn into a laughter-provoking scene?! (Source: Ali/Twitter) What if serious reporting turn into a laughter-provoking scene?! (Source: Ali/Twitter)

India and Pakistan might be divided on many lines but the line of humour always ends up uniting the two. The hilarious video of the Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab left so strong an impression in India that his story was soon brought onto the silver screen through the super-hit movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

And now we have another reporter from Pakistan bringing the house down by his antics. In a clip posted on Twitter, Amin Hafeez – a reporter with Geo News TV, Pakistan – is seen reporting from a ticket counter which has a long line of people queued up to buy tickets for a Pakistan Super League match to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Hafeez gives the conventional nature of reporting an uproarious touch when he dances along with the crowd gathered there and sends the people into bouts of laughter, even when they are upset over not getting the Pakistani Rs500 ticket they direly wanted.

Watch the video here:

Amin Hafeez’s finals ticket reporting is gold. pic.twitter.com/hoC2frJJiu — Ali. (@iPakistani10) March 2, 2017

