WATCH: Pakistani groom makes grand entry at his wedding ‘sitting’ on lion’s top

A ‘fierce’ entry. (Source: ARY News/Youtube) A ‘fierce’ entry. (Source: ARY News/Youtube)

It was only recently that the Internet had a good time laughing at the epic Triple-H entry of a Pakistani groom at his wedding. The video went so viral that Triple-H himself tweeted about it! It seems the groom set a trend and now there is another man following in his footsteps and has took the game a notch higher. He decided to make a grand entry into his wedding — ‘sitting’ on a lion! You heard us!

ALSO READ | WATCH: This Pakistani groom did a Triple-H style wedding entry and Triple-H tweeted about it

While it is a regular site to see grooms entering their weddings on horse-backs, this man from Pakistan’s Multan area decided to go ‘hatke’! Reportedly, the groom is Sheikh Irfan and his father’s name is Sheikh Hashmat. When the groom realised he wasn’t daredevil enough to actually sit on a lion and enter his wedding, he decided to sit on the top of a lion’s cage (with an actual, breathing lion in side) and reach his wedding.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd