WATCH: This ‘goon’ in Pakistan was forced to flee on foot after his bike refused to start

Monsoon is finally here and people are thrilled about the dip in soaring temperature, but not so much about the flooded streets and traffic snarls. The worst is when one is stuck at a heavy traffic junction and the vehicle you are travelling in, refuses to start. Something similar happened in Karachi, Pakistan, when an alleged robber’s bike wouldn’t start in the heavy rainfall and in the end, he was forced to flee the scene on foot!

A video has gone viral on social media which shows a man’s bike caught up in the deluge, and no matter how hard he tries he simply can’t kick-start it. People can be seen throwing stones at the goon after realising that he’s in trouble. Finally irked by the situation, he foregoes his vehicle and starts to walk. Wait, that’s not it, soon he tries to run, but he falls down flat on his face in the dirty water getting all soaked and humiliated. Karma, that’s all we can say!

According to SHO Sharifabad police station, the police soon reached the spot but the robber had fled by then. The motorbike erstwhile in possession of the criminal too was snatched from within the precincts of Supermarket police station, Ary News reported.

Watch video here

The hilarious video is going viral now in Pakistan and people can’t have enough of it and are thanking “ministers” for the mismanagement!

Hilarious isn’t it? Probably, the universe was watching him too!

