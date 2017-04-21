WATCH: Om Puri’s ghost haunts Mumbai house? Pakistani news channel’s claims spark fury

Om Puri’s sudden death came like a bolt from the blue. (Source: File Photo) Om Puri’s sudden death came like a bolt from the blue. (Source: File Photo)

Comedy, drama or tragedy, Om Puri impressed movie buffs with his acting prowess for more than 40 years in the Indian film industry. The veteran actor passed away due to a fatal heart attack on January 6, and his sudden death came like a bolt from the blue. While many fans reminisced his best work and paid him tribute, a Pakistani news channel’s claims about his ghost haunting his Mumbai house has sent shock waves around the nation.

Three months after his death, the channel started cooking conspiracy stories about his death. Aamir Liaquat, an anchor with Pakistan’s Bol News hinted that the actor’s ghost is seeking revenge and is haunting his Mumbai house. In a CCTV footage that dates back to January 14, a man wearing white clothes can be spotted walking down to his house. The three-month old video came back in the eyes of social media users when a news channel allegedly telecasted it in India.

Watch the video here.

Not kidding but Aaj Tak just broke the story of how Om Puri ki Aatma Pakistan mein bhatakti hui dikhi. Real news. pic.twitter.com/4IEqWe2CvI — Rajneesh (@MrMrRajneesh) April 16, 2017

Om Puri’s ghost?! Has Aamir Liaquat completely lost it?! http://t.co/S8R6bhULrE — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) January 15, 2017

Aaj Tak is doing a show on Om Puri’s ghost roaming the corridors of his apartment building. And it was first shown on Pak TV! Sunday viewing — Mohan Sinha (@Mohansinha) April 16, 2017

Aaj Tak is showing bhatakti hui Om Puri ki aatma.. Ye India TV ban rahe hain! — Bored Womaniya (@sonalgh) April 15, 2017

Om Puri ka bhoot???..what is Pakistan media weeding — Ankit (@ankitnjoshi) April 15, 2017

So many issues in our country, but aaj tak decided to tell us about the ghost of Om Puri. :) — _Raaji (@Its_Raji) April 16, 2017

The late actor, who played a pivotal role in many Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Hollywood and British films too, will be last seen on the big screen in the forthcoming Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight.

