WATCH: Woman’s head is trapped in the doors of New York Subway, but no one cares

While plenty of upbeat things do keep happening in this world, murky tales often crawl their way out and dampen our spirits. One such depressing incident from New York has left a lot of people unsettled.

The dismaying Instagram video that seems to have been shot from across a platform shows a woman with her head being trapped between the doors of a New York subway while her bag hangs outside the doors. The rest of her body is still inside the stationary train. The plight of the woman catches the attention of many commuters but all of them simply choose to turn a blind eye. Even a woman wearing the uniform of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority official walks past without batting an eyelid.

Quite strangely, though, the woman neither gets panicky nor calls out for help, implying that it could possibly be a social experiment or something like it.

The video that has earned more than 1.2 million views, at the time of writing, has also drawn a lot of flak for the one who shot it with many slamming the person for preferring filming the incident over helping the woman out.

Watch the video here.

