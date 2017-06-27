‘No Mrs Modi’: Guard opens car door waiting for ‘Mrs Modi’ to step out; video goes viral

‘Bhabhi ji nahi aayi?” (Source: Gabbar Singh/Twitter) ‘Bhabhi ji nahi aayi?” (Source: Gabbar Singh/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United States President Donald Trump during his much-awaited trip to the country, but closer home, it is a small video from the #ModiTrumpMeet hashtag that has gone viral. A TV grab showing two guards waiting to open the doors of Modi’s car is generating a lot of buzz on the Internet.

The video shows the guard on the other side, opening the door for the FLOTUS’ counterpart or ‘Mrs Modi’, but is left hanging because obviously, nobody walks out. Along with the jokes on PM Modi’s hug and Trump’s handshake, this video was shared on Twitter with the caption – “1 Modi’s car arrives, 2. Guard salutes, 3. Goes to open the door for Mrs Modi, 4. NO Mrs Modi” and has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

1 Modi’s car arrives

2. Guard salutes

3. Goes to open the door for Mrs Modi

4. NO Mrs Modi 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/fOCugaAdS7 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 26, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd