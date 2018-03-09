Latest News

WATCH: Nine years of togetherness; this Pakistani queer couple share their love story

While people around the world are fighting for the LGBTQ rights, we still have a long way to go. Even today, very few understand a queer relationship. Shedding light on the same, Pakistani queer couple Kami and Sid share their story.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2018 8:07 pm
Pakistani Queer couple, Pakistani Queer couple In Love, Pakistani Queer couple share story, story of Pakistani Queer couple, LGBTQ community, queer couple video, viral video, indian express, indian express news Understanding love beyond gender. (Source: Cutacut/YouTube)
Related News

The fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community is still on in India, across the border, and in more broader sense, across the world. Many nations are trying hard to change the stigma attached to it. For many heterosexuals, it is difficult to understand the concept of a queer relationship and their love. Transgender rights activist Kami Sid along with her boyfriend Sid share their beautiful love story to show that love is beyond gender. Being together for over 9 years, the couple gave their perspective on queer relationships and how often they are misunderstood in the society. It wasn’t easy for the Pakistani couple, yet they fought all odds. In a 4.07 – minute clip, hear the heartwarming story of the two.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 09: Latest News