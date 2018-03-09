WATCH: Nine years of togetherness; this Pakistani queer couple share their love story

Understanding love beyond gender. (Source: Cutacut/YouTube) Understanding love beyond gender. (Source: Cutacut/YouTube)

The fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community is still on in India, across the border, and in more broader sense, across the world. Many nations are trying hard to change the stigma attached to it. For many heterosexuals, it is difficult to understand the concept of a queer relationship and their love. Transgender rights activist Kami Sid along with her boyfriend Sid share their beautiful love story to show that love is beyond gender. Being together for over 9 years, the couple gave their perspective on queer relationships and how often they are misunderstood in the society. It wasn’t easy for the Pakistani couple, yet they fought all odds. In a 4.07 – minute clip, hear the heartwarming story of the two.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

