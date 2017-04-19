Latest News

WATCH: 9ft-long alligator breaks into US house as ‘unwelcome Easter guest’

Imagine being in the same room as a 9ft-long alligator!

April 19, 2017
Now with the scorching summers finally here, not only are we battling a terrible heat wave, there are also lizards and other creepy crawlies raising their heads from hibernation. While yes, a lizard on the ceiling is enough to scare a lot of us, it seems on Easter a family in South Carolina, had a rather unwelcome guest — an alligator — and a fierce, 9ft-long one at that! According to WBTW, a news website, the Polstons family was ‘greeted’ by the reptile after it climbed a 15ft staircase, broke down a window screen and even furniture. The family called a wildlife expert who had to euthanise the animal to calm it down, whom the expert estimated to be about 60 years old.

