WATCH: New Zealand woman comes in front of a train; escapes death by a whisker

We keep hearing about gruesome accidents and road mishaps every now and then. Yet, we tend to be unmindful and don’t take much caution while commuting in our day-to-day lives.

A similar incident happened when a woman in New Zealand got extremely lucky after narrowly escaping being hit by a speeding train. A CCTV footage recorded the woman leisurely crossing a railway track, quite unaware of the fast approaching train. Although a few other passengers are also seen crossing the track — close to the Mount Eden station in Auckland — without any trouble even with the warning signals on, the woman got the shock of her life after having a close shave while trying to do the same.

In the YouTube video shared by Auckland Transport, the woman who dons a pink jacket can be seen looking towards her right whereas the train was approaching from her left and takes her by complete surprise. Petrified, she takes a leap to safety in a flash and prevents her from being hit by a whisker.

Watch the video.

