WATCH: Netizens are calling this viral video of California wildfire ‘Highway to Hell’ and it’s quite scary

The horrific footage was captured on a dashcam of a car as the commuter was travelling on 405 freeway near Los Angeles Airport. (Source: @WLV_investor/ Twitter) The horrific footage was captured on a dashcam of a car as the commuter was travelling on 405 freeway near Los Angeles Airport. (Source: @WLV_investor/ Twitter)

The hot and dry Santa Ana winds fueled the California wildfire forcing thousands to evacuate from Los Angeles and nearby locations. Southern California firefighters have been struggling to restrain the wildfires since December 5 as strong winds continue to propel the flames towards Los Angeles.

The deadly rage has already engulfed an area of Los Angeles near the iconic Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. The fire has forced hundreds of residents in the wooded hills near the affluent Bel-Air neighbourhood to evacuate and charred more than 150 acres, reports said.

Residents living near the area have been sharing photos and videos of the havoc and once such video recorded on a dashcam of a car is going viral. A scene that seems straight of out any horror film has been described as “highway to hell” by many across social media platforms.

The apocalyptic footage shared by A. Mutzabaugh CMT‏ on Twitter shows the hills by the 405 freeway leading to international Los Angeles Airport (LAX) sunk by flames.

Watch the video here

Not the typical morning commute… pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

Authorities were forced to close the highway after the flames grew and smoke made it difficult for drivers to commute in one of state’s most busiest highway.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd