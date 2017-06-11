WATCH: US spelling bee champion Ananya Vinay and Jimmy Kimmel had a spelling challenge, and it was hilarious!

With ‘Bee’ word pronunciator, the challenge was definitely more interesting than the actual competition. With ‘Bee’ word pronunciator, the challenge was definitely more interesting than the actual competition.

Indians were very upset after US National Spelling Bee champion of 2017 Ananya Vinay was mocked by a CNN anchor recently. The 12-year-old Indian-origin kid won the 90th US Scripps National Spelling Bee competition taking a $40, 000 cash prize home. However, Indians will be happy with her recent appearance on TV. Yes, Vinay was invited on Jimmy Kimmel Live and surely had a good time.

In fact, Kimmel also challenged Vinay to test his spelling abilities and you do need to guess who won! And to make thing interesting, he even invited the ‘Bee’ from the spelling competition, Guilletmo, the expert word pronunciator and his words were hilarious!

