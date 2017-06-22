WATCH: You just can’t take your eyes off this ex-Miss India USA dancing at her Sangeet

The bride, Natasha Arora’s dance moves will leave you spellbound! (Source: natasha arora/Instagram) The bride, Natasha Arora’s dance moves will leave you spellbound! (Source: natasha arora/Instagram)

A wedding is incomplete without a Sangeet ceremony. The fun, frolic, dance and masti adds up to the excitement for the couple who tie the knot as well as for all their close friends and family members. Well, the entertainment quotient doubled up at Natasha Arora’s wedding ceremony, who was crowned as the Miss India USA in 2010!

At the Sangeet, she shook a leg to popular dance numbers such as ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’, ‘Radha’, ‘California Gurls’ and ‘Lovely’. The video, which was posted on YouTube, had garnered more than 670,000 views at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Her energy, style and expressions are on point and she brings it alive with immense confidence. An Instagram page also shared the video on their page, and one user commented, “Ideas for my wedding!”

Beautiful, indeed!

