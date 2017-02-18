WATCH: This spoof video of Modi-Ramdev singing Baba Ji Ki Booty is breaking the Internet

The spoof video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev has been breaking the Internet. (Source: File photo) The spoof video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev has been breaking the Internet. (Source: File photo)

Well, there aren't many 'thug life' videos of India politicians, and when someone attempts one, people just can't seem to handle it, and rightfully so. Remember a few days back, how a video of PM Modi 'singing and dancing' emerged and left the Internet in splits? Well, the makers are back and this time in 'high spirits'.

Yup, this time the Peeing Human, a Facebook page, has made a hilarious video, featuring of course, their favourites — Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev – smoking cannabis! And if that was not enough, there’s Arvind Kejriwal with his quintessential coughing too! Of course, when government smokes, opposition coughs! Oh wait, that’s not all, because there’s somebody else too making a special appearance in this Ramdev-Modi ‘trip’. We bet you will be ROFL-ing!

Watch the video here.

In just two days, the video has gone viral and garnered over 2,500 shares.

