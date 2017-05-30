WATCH: Angela Merkel ‘ignores’ Narendra Modi’s handshake… AGAIN! A 2015 repeat!

In what seems to be a déjà vu moment two years apart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt at shaking hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference has been thwarted… again! On his second official visit to Germany, Modi and Merkel issued a joint statement, in which the Indian PM focused heavily on climate change as well as Indo-German bilateral relations. At the end of his statement, Modi turned towards Merkel, his hand extended for a handshake, but the Chancellor seemed unaware as she guided him towards the photo-op point in front of the flags of the two nations.
Again! It has happened again. Modi Merkel handshake. pic.twitter.com/yakq9YuXHl
— Aaron Pereira (@aaronpereira) May 30, 2017
Interestingly, the exact same scene had played out in April 2015, during Modi’s first official visit to Germany, a moment that sparked a huge online debate at the time with many questioning if the Indian PM had been “snubbed”.
Talk about history repeating itself!
- May 30, 2017 at 5:05 pmMs.Merkel did not care about Trump the world leader. Who is Modi? Even Indians are now fed up by his Bhashans so are world leaders. The only thing German paper reported is that he asked Ms.Merkel to help India's football team. His this trip to Germany was waste of time and money. Ha ha.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:05 pmI feel very sorry for Mr. PM. He is not very good in English but still trying his best and shows good confidence but sadly our indian IFSs are not keeping updated on international customs. However, people should not read too much into it.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 4:57 pmHa ha ha ha ha. Germans be aware. This man hates Christians and Muslims.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:11 pmLooks like you missed your usual dose of medicine today!!Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:18 pmIn less than a century, entire Europe & the Americas will voluntarily embrace Hinduism. Already several temples are being built in several European Nations & Hare Krishna Movement is spreading fast.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 4:43 pmYou deserve the word press utes.I saw it live.She took him to the flags and then shook hands.Shame on you for this story thu...Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:09 pmYes you are right. The ic media wants sensationalism.Reply