WATCH: Angela Merkel ‘ignores’ Narendra Modi’s handshake… AGAIN! A 2015 repeat!

The same incident had played out back in 2015, during PM Narendra Modi's first official visit to Germany.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2017 4:27 pm
narendra modi, angela merkel, narendra modi handshake, narendra modi germany, modi merkel handshake, indian express, indian express news Talk about history repeating itself!

In what seems to be a déjà vu moment two years apart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt at shaking hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference has been thwarted… again! On his second official visit to Germany, Modi and Merkel issued a joint statement, in which the Indian PM focused heavily on climate change as well as Indo-German bilateral relations. At the end of his statement, Modi turned towards Merkel, his hand extended for a handshake, but the Chancellor seemed unaware as she guided him towards the photo-op point in front of the flags of the two nations.

Watch the video here.

 

Interestingly, the exact same scene had played out in April 2015, during Modi’s first official visit to Germany, a moment that sparked a huge online debate at the time with many questioning if the Indian PM had been “snubbed”.

Watch the video here.

  1. K
    Kamal Pasha
    May 30, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    Ms.Merkel did not care about Trump the world leader. Who is Modi? Even Indians are now fed up by his Bhashans so are world leaders. The only thing German paper reported is that he asked Ms.Merkel to help India's football team. His this trip to Germany was waste of time and money. Ha ha.
    Reply
    1. O
      Ozair Akhtar
      May 30, 2017 at 5:05 pm
      I feel very sorry for Mr. PM. He is not very good in English but still trying his best and shows good confidence but sadly our indian IFSs are not keeping updated on international customs. However, people should not read too much into it.
      Reply
      1. J
        Joydeep
        May 30, 2017 at 4:57 pm
        Ha ha ha ha ha. Germans be aware. This man hates Christians and Muslims.
        Reply
        1. A
          anand
          May 30, 2017 at 5:11 pm
          Looks like you missed your usual dose of medicine today!!
          Reply
          1. N
            Nagar Iyer
            May 30, 2017 at 5:18 pm
            In less than a century, entire Europe & the Americas will voluntarily embrace Hinduism. Already several temples are being built in several European Nations & Hare Krishna Movement is spreading fast.
            Reply
          2. E
            Eturu
            May 30, 2017 at 4:43 pm
            You deserve the word press utes.I saw it live.She took him to the flags and then shook hands.Shame on you for this story thu...
            Reply
            1. E
              Essu
              May 30, 2017 at 5:09 pm
              Yes you are right. The ic media wants sensationalism.
              Reply

