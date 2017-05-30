WATCH: Angela Merkel ‘ignores’ Narendra Modi’s handshake… AGAIN! A 2015 repeat!

Talk about history repeating itself! Talk about history repeating itself!

In what seems to be a déjà vu moment two years apart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt at shaking hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference has been thwarted… again! On his second official visit to Germany, Modi and Merkel issued a joint statement, in which the Indian PM focused heavily on climate change as well as Indo-German bilateral relations. At the end of his statement, Modi turned towards Merkel, his hand extended for a handshake, but the Chancellor seemed unaware as she guided him towards the photo-op point in front of the flags of the two nations.

Watch the video here.

Again! It has happened again. Modi Merkel handshake. pic.twitter.com/yakq9YuXHl — Aaron Pereira (@aaronpereira) May 30, 2017

Interestingly, the exact same scene had played out in April 2015, during Modi’s first official visit to Germany, a moment that sparked a huge online debate at the time with many questioning if the Indian PM had been “snubbed”.

Watch the video here.

