WATCH: Musician TM Krishna sings Perumal Murugan’s poem to protest against statue vandalism

In the month of March, there were multiple incidents where various statues of leaders such as Lenin, BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and EV Ramasamy were vandalised. Talking about the same, musician TM Krishna along with writer Perumal Murugan took to social media and raised their voice against the events. The 6.14-minute video titled ‘Works of Art’ features Krishna reading out a poem written by Murugan in his Carnatic style.

The clip started with the musician talking about the attacks and how these attacks were on “symbols of thought, symbols of diverse thinking, on people who represented various political, social, philosophical ideas.” He went on to say that these people, in their own way, showed us different ways of looking at ourselves and the society. Furthermore, he elaborated that how these attacks are not just on ideologies or the people but also on art created by artists.

