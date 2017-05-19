WATCH: MS Dhoni mastering ‘lungi dance’ from Prabhu Deva is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet today!

One must learn how to slay in style wearing a mundu from these two! One must learn how to slay in style wearing a mundu from these two!

MS Dhoni’s cricketing skills has kept Indians hooked to the TV screens for a very long time, but did you know that the ace cricket is also a great dancer? Don’t believe us, then you must check out the sportsman killing it with his quirky dance moves, and to make it even better there is dancing legend Prabhu Deva.

ALSO WATCH | This mash-up of MS Dhoni with Baahubali 2 trailer is a must watch

A video of the cricketer learning the dances moves from Prabhu Deva is going viral, with fans extremely excited about Dhoni mastering the art of carrying a mundu. The behind-the-scene video is actually from a 2016 ad by TVS, the company for which MS Dhoni has been the brand ambassador for a very long time. Though the ad is old, people can’t stop gushing about this footage that is now going viral. While Dhoni seems a little shy, the duo can’t stop smiling. Well, what we can say is this video will make your day.

Watch video here

Here’s what fans had to say:

Watch the full ad here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd