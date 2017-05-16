WATCH: Here’s why Millennials think they’re entitled to everything, but life doesn’t work like that

Simon Sinek says that Millennials are addicted to the idea of instant gratification. Do you agree? (Source: David Crossman/YouTue) Simon Sinek says that Millennials are addicted to the idea of instant gratification. Do you agree? (Source: David Crossman/YouTue)

It’s not unusual to find today’s organisations complaining about the callous attitude of Millennials. You know, the ones who were born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s. Depending on the school of thought, it could start in 1982 or 1984, and end around 1997. Previous generations would roll their eyes and sigh, exclaiming how these ‘kids’ would just expect everything to fall into their lap without barely moving a muscle.

Sound familiar?

Well, on the other hand, you have these very Millennials who constantly feel restless because their lives and jobs don’t seem to amount to anything larger than life… “they’re not making an impact” on the world, and that’s why the constant shift, or dissatisfaction.

As frustrating as both ends of the spectrum can be, renowned motivational speaker Simon Sinek, in his talk on the ‘On Millennials in the workplace’, attempts to reason out why these issues are plaguing Millennials. From identifying the root cause to be something as simple as receiving a medal for participation as a child which would make you think you’re entitled to something just because you exist to the reason for the need for instant gratification thanks to social media and the false highs it gives.

The discussion is a must watch for Milliennials as well as those dealing with them so that they can try and understand the psychology behind the behaviour.

Watch the video here.

