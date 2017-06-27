WATCH: Hungry sea lion wants his fish and clings on to a boat till he gets it

The travellers on board appear to tease the sea lion by dangling the fish close it before at long last hurling it over. (Source: brentbielmann/ Instagram) The travellers on board appear to tease the sea lion by dangling the fish close it before at long last hurling it over. (Source: brentbielmann/ Instagram)

A monstrous sea lion, driven by hunger and expecting kind humans to feed him some food, was in for a rude surprise recently, if this video going viral is to go by. In the short Instagram video doing the rounds of the Internet, the sea lion is seen bouncing onto the back of a boat and holding stubbornly on to it, until the people on board decided to toss it a fish. The sea lion seems to be looking longingly at the fish the man is holding, while an excited little girl in yellow watches him in doubt and fervour in the clip.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd