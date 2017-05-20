WATCH: In shocking video, mom pulls out 27 fingernails from her son’s gums

The mother warns that the video is quite disgusting but she decided to post to let other parents know about the danger. (Source: Sara Guidry/ Facebook) The mother warns that the video is quite disgusting but she decided to post to let other parents know about the danger. (Source: Sara Guidry/ Facebook)

Do you have a habit of biting your nails? Then this video will creep you out. Many small children also have the bad habit of biting and chewing their fingernails, but did you know that nails could penetrate your gums and take refuge inside? If you don’t believe us, see this video but it might make you feel squeamish.

One mom from Louisiana, US, Sara Guidry noticed something white attached to her son Kale’s gum. She got a tweezer to pull out the thing and couldn’t believe when she pulled out a nail! Yes, shocked she looked further and pulled out not a few but 27 fingernails!

She shared the videos on her Facebook account to raise awareness and also added, “The dentist has never seen anything like this.”

Watch video here

Stop biting nails, right now!

