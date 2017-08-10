WATCH: UP school turns into a ‘dance bar’ for gram pradhan’s son’s birthday party

Latest News

A primary school in Mirzapur district was turned into a 'dance bar' on the occasion of Rakhi, and videos of the dancers have now gone viral. According to reports, a party was organised on the night o Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the birthday of Gram Pradhan's son, where the dancers were informed to perform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 3:05 pm
uttar pradesh, government school, mirzapur, mirzapur govt school, mirzapur school turned dance bar, gram pradhan school dance bar, viral news, weird news, odd news, indian express The video shows, men enjoying the music while the dancers appease them on the stage. (Source: Varanasi Patrika/ Youtube)
The sorry state of government schools in our country is well known. Recently, in Telangana, teachers were forced to wear helmets in class due to a leaky ceiling, and students at a school in Madhya Pradesh were forced to study inside a toilet instead of a classroom. As if all these incidents were not appalling enough, now, a school was turned into a ‘dance bar’! Yes, you read it right.

A primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh was turned into a ‘dance bar’ on Rakhabhandan, and videos of the dancers have now gone viral. According to reports, a party was organised on the night of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the birthday of the Gram Pradhan’s son, where dancers brought in to perform. The school was closed for the long-weekend with the festival falling on a Monday.

The village chief took the keys of the school from its principal on Saturday after classes were over, the Times of India reported. The teachers and principal claimed they had no idea about the party and only came to know about it seeing the garbage scattered around the premises.

An enquiry has been launched and the local administration sought a report from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

  1. L
    Lal
    Aug 10, 2017 at 4:33 pm
    Nice show. Instead of studies, they can teach performing arts. Yogi Adiyanath should have been invited. Now he will flare up. Politicians can do whatever they want and get away without any punishment. Great country. Jai Hind. Vande mataram. Make in India.
    Reply
