WATCH: UP school turns into a ‘dance bar’ for gram pradhan’s son’s birthday party

The video shows, men enjoying the music while the dancers appease them on the stage. (Source: Varanasi Patrika/ Youtube) The video shows, men enjoying the music while the dancers appease them on the stage. (Source: Varanasi Patrika/ Youtube)

The sorry state of government schools in our country is well known. Recently, in Telangana, teachers were forced to wear helmets in class due to a leaky ceiling, and students at a school in Madhya Pradesh were forced to study inside a toilet instead of a classroom. As if all these incidents were not appalling enough, now, a school was turned into a ‘dance bar’! Yes, you read it right.

A primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh was turned into a ‘dance bar’ on Rakhabhandan, and videos of the dancers have now gone viral. According to reports, a party was organised on the night of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the birthday of the Gram Pradhan’s son, where dancers brought in to perform. The school was closed for the long-weekend with the festival falling on a Monday.

The village chief took the keys of the school from its principal on Saturday after classes were over, the Times of India reported. The teachers and principal claimed they had no idea about the party and only came to know about it seeing the garbage scattered around the premises.

An enquiry has been launched and the local administration sought a report from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

Watch video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd