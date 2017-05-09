WATCH: Millions have watched this ‘head-tennis’ match because it’s amazing!

The finish to this nail-biting match is awesome! (Source: Give me sports/ Facebook) The finish to this nail-biting match is awesome! (Source: Give me sports/ Facebook)

Indoor games can be fun. Don’t believe us? Then you have got to see this amazing video that is going viral for all the fun reasons. Well, we know exciting and thrilling a close game of table tennis can be, but have you ever tried to play table tennis with your head? Yes, using your head to beat your partner and score a point. If you haven’t then you must see this. And what makes this game even for unusual and quirky is that the players have been serving with a football!

And if you think it juts a lame and amateurish knockout you are wrong, the match is a super intense one, and are players are no mood for fun. With powerful head-shots, and the players even jump on the table deliver spectacular smashes!

Watch the video here

So, are you willing to try the new sport?

