WATCH: Milind Soman’s 78-yr-old mother just did a plank wearing a sari and we can’t believe our eyes

It’ll be safe to say that Milind Soman leads the pack when it comes to fitness and marathon trends amid Indian celebrities. And what’s more, his awesome mother Usha Soman is no less. Remember the time she ran a marathon alongside her son – barefoot and in a sari? Now, we have the 78-year-old planking for over a minute, a video of which was shared by Milind on Instagram on account of mother’s day.

If this has you gaping and checking to see if you can manage the feat yourself or not, know this – according to the former model, this wasn’t her best timing either! Evidently proud, Soman wrote, “1min 20sec plank for Mother’s day! Not her personal best but good all the same.”

The fitness-savvy actor has numerous titles to his credit, chief among them being that of ‘Ironman’, which he bagged in Switzerland and also completed the rigorous Ultraman Florida’s 3-day ‘Ultra-Endurance Event’ that concluded on February 19. And his mother Usha is a well-known biochemist and former teacher.

