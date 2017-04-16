Latest News

WATCH: Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, who does this man dance like?

A man dancing on the streets, who looks drunk, seems to have gifted dancing abilities.

New Delhi | Published:April 16, 2017 6:47 pm
Dancing is an art form that can boost your senses, and pump up that energy back in your bones. From Cha Cha to Salsa, Samba to Rhumba, Brazilian dance to Bollywood style — there are many dance forms around the world that can leave you flabbergasted. And, it takes days of hard work to nail those dance styles.

However, a man dancing on the streets seems to have gifted dancing abilities. No, we’re not kidding! His dance moves can remind you of all the dancing stars — right from the iconic Michael Jackson to Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan!

We found this video doing the rounds of social media, and it seems that the man in the video is high. Steal a glance at his dancing skills in the 1-minute video.

Watch the video here.

Which star do you think he is he imitating? Tell us in the comments below.

  1. M
    MVK
    Apr 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm
    I find this gentleman's dancing ability much more pleasing than many Bollywood manly dancers.
