WATCH: Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, who does this man dance like?

Who you think he dances like? (Source: Sand_In_Deed/Twitter) Who you think he dances like? (Source: Sand_In_Deed/Twitter)

Dancing is an art form that can boost your senses, and pump up that energy back in your bones. From Cha Cha to Salsa, Samba to Rhumba, Brazilian dance to Bollywood style — there are many dance forms around the world that can leave you flabbergasted. And, it takes days of hard work to nail those dance styles.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This video of best friends dancing together at a wedding will leave you in splits

However, a man dancing on the streets seems to have gifted dancing abilities. No, we’re not kidding! His dance moves can remind you of all the dancing stars — right from the iconic Michael Jackson to Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan!

We found this video doing the rounds of social media, and it seems that the man in the video is high. Steal a glance at his dancing skills in the 1-minute video.

Watch the video here.

RT for Uncle MJ, Like for SRK.pic.twitter.com/YbFYEfILxQ — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 14, 2017

Which star do you think he is he imitating? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd