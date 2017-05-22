Latest News
  • Watch: Melania Trump swats away Donald Trump’s hand when he tries to hold it at tarmac in Israel

Watch: Melania Trump swats away Donald Trump’s hand when he tries to hold it at tarmac in Israel

At the same time, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu walked down the tarmac holding his wife Sara's hand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 11:26 pm
Twitterati took note of her hand gesture and the clip has now become a meme.

US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump arrived in Israel for the second leg of their foreign tour. But even before any bilateral meetings could grab attention, a video clip captured at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv is going viral. In the footage, the POTUS is seen reaching out one hand backwards toward his wife. However, the FLOTUS did not hold it but literally swatted it away. At the same time, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu walked down the tarmac holding his wife Sara’s hand.

ALSO WATCH | Twitterati lambast Donald Trump as he forgets to place his hand over his heart during national anthem

The clip grabbed eyeballs and people kept sharing the clip multiple times across social media platforms and on Twitter it has become a hit meme.

Watch video here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. C
    Candace
    May 23, 2017 at 12:29 am
    I wouldnt hold his hand either
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 22: Latest News