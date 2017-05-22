Watch: Melania Trump swats away Donald Trump’s hand when he tries to hold it at tarmac in Israel

Twitterati took note of her hand gesture and the clip has now become a meme. Twitterati took note of her hand gesture and the clip has now become a meme.

US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump arrived in Israel for the second leg of their foreign tour. But even before any bilateral meetings could grab attention, a video clip captured at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv is going viral. In the footage, the POTUS is seen reaching out one hand backwards toward his wife. However, the FLOTUS did not hold it but literally swatted it away. At the same time, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu walked down the tarmac holding his wife Sara’s hand.

The clip grabbed eyeballs and people kept sharing the clip multiple times across social media platforms and on Twitter it has become a hit meme.

